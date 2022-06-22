Chapman Funeral Home
DAVID LEE ERWIN, 72, of Hurricane, WV, peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2022. He was born on October 29, 1949, to the late Webb and Mary Erwin.
David proudly served his country in the US Army, was a retired chemist with Union Carbide / Bayer Chemical, and served as a deacon at Main Street Church of Christ in Hurricane, WV. David loved the Lord and sought to serve and honor Him in many ways. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and ALWAYS had the biggest smile on his face when they were around. David was an avid car enthusiast who collected and restored many classic cars over the years and enjoyed displaying them at local cruise-ins and car shows. He enjoyed Marshall football, going to Outback Steakhouse with his family, and cooking up the best hot dogs in town!
David is survived by his sons: Todd and Mary Erwin of Carrollton, TX and Tony and Annie Erwin of Hurricane, WV; his beloved grandchildren: Tommy, Kallyn, Kate, Evan, Asher, and Audrey; and his siblings: Diane Erwin and Dan Erwin both of Hurricane, WV, among several other family members.
A Memorial Service for David will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Main Street Church of Christ, 2582 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526 with Elder Doug Minton officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 11-12 prior to the service.
There will be a private family burial later in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd, Huntington, WV 25702, www.hospiceofhuntington.org