DAVID NORRIS WHITE, 69, of Hurricane, WV passed away on March 20, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston WV.
He was retired as a branch manager of Peerless Block after 42 years of service. He dearly loved his family and especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved to fish and spend time on his boat with family.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Opal White and a brother, Robert Wayne White.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Teresa K. White of Hurricane; children, Terra Maddox (Michael) of Cross Lanes and David White II (Margie) of Milton; sisters, Kathy Adkins (Jamie) of Teays Valley and Lori Norvell (Travis) of Minnesota; brothers, Douglas White of St. Albans and Randy White of Hurricane; grandchildren, Brianna Maddox, Taylor Maddox, Abby White and Raegan Copley; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral Service for David will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Pastor Ron McClung officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in his name to: Alzheimer's Association 1601 2nd Ave, Charleston, WV 25387.