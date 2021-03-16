DAWN RICHARDSON - WHITE, 63, of Hurricane, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior March 12, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington WV following a long illness.
She was born July 23, 1957 in Charleston, WV to the late Claude and Juanita Hamby. In addition to her parents her sister, Kay Graham, also preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 5 years, Randy White; daughter Brittany (Brad) Cochran of Winfield, WV; stepson Chris White of Scott Depot, WV; stepdaughters Melissa Childers and Courtney White both of Scott Depot, WV; grandsons Isaiah (Buddy) and Jacob (Peanut) Cochran and step-grandchildren Brennan, Arwin and Christopher White, Bryson, Brayden, and Tori Childers, Anna, Cassie and Emily Allen; sister Beverly (Larry) Lanham of Pensacola, FL; brother Harold (Ginny) Hamby of Hurricane, WV; nieces Angie (Dan) Massey of Palmyra, VA, Leslie Lanham and Wendy Wilson of Pensacola, FL and Kelli Ross of Hurricane, WV; nephew Brian Hamby of Wilmington, NC and a host of other friends and family members.
Dawn worked for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. She was a big WVU fan, loved the beach and especially loved her dog, Sophie, and cat, Simba. Dawn was a very courageous woman, she was a giver and lover, and loved her grandchildren dearly.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday March 17, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, with the Rev. Dr. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty, WV.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so on her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV is honored to handle Dawn's arrangements.