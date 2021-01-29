Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
DAWN ROSE "DONNIE PARKINS, 75, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Wade Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. A complete obituary will publish in Saturday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Rd., Winfield is honored to serve the Parkins family.