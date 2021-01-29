DAWN ROSE "DONNIE PARKINS, 75, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Wade Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. A complete obituary will publish in Saturday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Rd., Winfield is honored to serve the Parkins family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.