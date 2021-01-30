Dawn Rose Parkins

DAWN ROSE "DONNIE PARKINS, 75, of Red House, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Born December 19, 1945 in Bancroft, she was a daughter of the late Brady and Audrey Farley Workman. She was also preceded in death by her son, Timothy Dale Parkins as well as two brothers, Larry and Frank Workman.
Donnie was a private person who cared deeply for her family. She was a loving wife and nurturing mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, William D. "Bill" Parkins; daughter, Billie Dawn Parkins of Red House; granddaughters, Danielle and Kailee Payne; sisters, Ann Riffee of Red House, Sandra Parkins of Leon and Brenda Landers of Black Betsy.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Wade Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery officiated by Pastor Ray Humphrey. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Rd., Winfield is honored to serve the Parkins family.