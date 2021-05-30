Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
DAYTON E. KNAPP, 95, of Hurricane died December 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. The service will be streamed on the Chapman Funeral Home WV YouTube page.

