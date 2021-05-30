DAYTON E. KNAPP, 95, of Hurricane died December 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. The service will be streamed on the Chapman Funeral Home WV YouTube page.
