Dayton Knapp

DAYTON EUGENE KNAPP, 95 of Teays Valley passed away Wednesday December 9, 2020.
Born May 28, 1925 in Red House, WV. He was a son of the late Roy and Mae Knapp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Fae Knapp on August 4, 2020 and brother, Denver Knapp.
Dayton retired from Union Carbide Corp. in Nitro. He was a member of Poca Baptist Church and former member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane. He served his country with the United States Marine Corps during World War II as a basic engineer in the occupation of Japan and the Pacific areas from 1945-1946.
He is survived by his children, Gary E. Knapp (Barbara) and Pamela K. Ochala (Tom); grandchildren, Dayton E. Knapp II (Lisa) and Sherra Benton (Jason); seven great-grandchildren; brother, Roy F. Knapp (Patty) and sister Eva D. Knapp-Smith.
A celebration of Dayton's life will be held at a later date. Once the dates and times are determined, a notification will appear in the newspaper.
