DEAN MILES of Scott Depot, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Virginia Miles, son, Bobby Miles and brother, Eddie Miles.
Dean is survived by Vickie Miles his eternally loving wife of 33 years; sons, Ronnie Miles and Kevin Johnson (Lisa B.); grand-children, Tori, Austin, Reagan (Luke), Jordan (Carla) and Seth; brother, Gene Miles; sister, Judy (Richard) and nieces and nephews.
He was retired from Clearon and was an avid gardener. Dean and Vickie traveled, enjoying many styles of dance.
Dean is a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church. Pastor Jarrod was a constant blessing during Dean's COVID-19 illness.
Services were completed by Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield and condolences may be offered through Dean's tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com