DEBORAH ANN WALKER, 75, of Winfield, passed away August 17, 2022.
She was a daughter of the late Olan and Laura Carr. She is also preceded in death by her birth mother, Louise Queen.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 2:51 am
Deborah was very active in her community, being associated with cub scouts, girl scouts, and The Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to be with family, camping, scouting, cooking, and spending time with church family.
Deborah was survived by her husband of 58 years, James Walker of Winfield; children, Jeffrey Walker (Lena) of Scott Depot and Kimberly Nye (Gregory) of Scott Depot; brother, Boe Queen (Becky) of Kimberly, WV; grandchildren, Michael, Jessica, Azsha, Courtney, Corrie, Skilar and Karliegh; 8 great grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will be 12 Noon Monday, August 22, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, WV. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Friends may visit the family from 11 until 12 Noon, Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care, at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may share memories of Deborah by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road Winfield WV 25213 is honored to serve the Walker family.
