DENNIS R. DAVIS, 62, of Red House passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery, Liberty. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
