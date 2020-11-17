Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

DENNIS R. DAVIS, 62, of Red House passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery, Liberty. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.