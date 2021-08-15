Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
DENVILLE EUGENE MEADOWS, 75, of Hurricane, WV passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Funeral Service for Denville will be 2 p.m., Monday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV. A private burial with Masonic Rites will conducted at Peach Ridge Cemetery, Hurricane WV. The family will be receiving friends and family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Meadows family's arrangements.

