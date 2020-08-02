Derek Scott Johnson I
DEREK JOHNSON I, 35, of Nitro passed away at home Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Derek was born February 20, 1985 in South Charleston. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Johnson I and paternal grandparents, Bobby and Wanda Johnson.
Derek was employed by Eddie's Tire & Service in Poca. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching horror movies. He had a great love for his friends and family, especially his children, and will be missed by all.
Derek is survived by his mother and stepfather, Susan and Calvin Eggleton of Poca; girlfriend, Anastacia Pomeroy of Nitro; his children, Natalie Johnson of Culloden, Derek Johnson II of Winfield and Elee and Ezra McCallister of Nitro; his sister, Amy Johnson (Mark McKeehan) of Nitro; brother, Steven Johnson II (Sammi Spinks) of Charleston; nephews, Michael McCord of Poca, Jacob and Justin Harvey of Nitro and Samuel Spinks-Johnson of Charleston; nieces, Haley McCord (Steven France) of St. Albans and Kiara King of Charleston; one great nephew, Braydon France of St. Albans; grandparents, Joseph and Vinila Ranson of Hurricane. He also left behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at a later date. Until then, you may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
A special thank you to Phil who really made an impact on Derek's life and on his family after his death. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
