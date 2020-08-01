Essential reporting in volatile times.

DEREK SCOTT JOHNSON I, 35, of Nitro passed away at home Sunday, July 26, 2020. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Johnson family.