DIANA TOPEKA left this world for her eternal home to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on September 26, 2022, after a very long illness. She was 74 years of age and lived in Hurricane WV.
Diana was born in the small town of Stirrat in Logan County, WV. Diana lived most of her childhood in various coal camp settlements, as her father was a coal miner. Her mother was a housewife and later put herself through school to be a nurse.
Diana left her home with nothing and put herself through Marshall University and Ohio State University to earn her degrees as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She owned a private business and traveled all over the State of West Virginia to assist with surgeries in small town hospitals, Doctor's offices and oral surgeon practices. Diana went before the WV State Medical Board as well as the WV State Legislature, to fight for the use of Twilight Sleep for patients in need of oral surgery. It was her belief that no one should have to endure such pain during a procedure. She retired in the early 1990's and concentrated on various rental properties that she owned in the Kanawha Valley. In 1997 she founded and operated the business Nitro Carpet Outlet in Cross Lanes, WV, for 25 Years. Sadly the last 3 to 4 years Diana was unable to work at her business in person, but did maintain and operate from her home, with the help of her General Manager / Friend / Family, Cynthia Hale and Office Manager / Book Keeper / Friend, Sandra Whittington. On June 1st 2022, Diana sold her business Nitro Carpet Outlet. It was very hard for her to let it go, but she knew she needed to do so to protect her staff.
Diana was a loving and caring employer to her staff and installers; they were family to her and they felt the same about her. Diana did a lot of charity work with various institutions, flood victims, fire victims and elderly people that were in need.
Diana loved the beaches of the Florida Gulf and always wanted to live there. The sounds of the waves brought peace to her soul.
Diana had a beautiful spirit and soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Diana was preceded in death by her Father Raymond Topeka, Mother Tresa "Theresa" DeFlumeri Topeka, Brother Raymond Topeka Junior and Sister Linda Topeka Loucks. She is survived by her nephew Danny Loucks, his wife Holly, their children Theresa, Matthew, Giuliana and brother in law Charles Loucks. All of Fort Myers FL, whom she loved deeply and were always in her thoughts.
Special mention to Cynthia Hale for helping to run and operate Nitro Carpet Outlet for Diana, as well as her home, tending to all of her personal needs and taking care of her beloved fur babies Jacob and Couper.
You can breathe now my precious friend, as you walk through the sand on the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, while listening to the waves pound the shores. Go in Peace and know that you are loved by many!
As requested by Diana, there will be a private graveside burial service in Pecks Mill, WV. Date of service October 3rd 2022. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to your local animal shelter.