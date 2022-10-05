Thank you for Reading.

DIANA TOPEKA left this world for her eternal home to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on September 26, 2022, after a very long illness. She was 74 years of age and lived in Hurricane WV.

Diana was born in the small town of Stirrat in Logan County, WV. Diana lived most of her childhood in various coal camp settlements, as her father was a coal miner. Her mother was a housewife and later put herself through school to be a nurse.

