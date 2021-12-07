Chapman Funeral Home
DILEMMA LAFERNE 'DOLLY' ALFORD McCLAIN, 83, of Scott Depot WV, left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on December 4, 2021, at Saint Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, WV. She was born June 5, 1938, in St. Albans, WV to the late Norris Ellis and Jewell Kathryn Webster Alford. Her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert Gary McClain died in 2019.
Dolly graduated from Winfield High School, Class of 1956. She worked for the Travelers Insurance in Charleston as a typist in the later 1950's-early 1960's. Dolly was active in church activities for most of her life. She served as secretary at The Depot in Scott Depot for many years. Dolly currently attended Teays Valley Church of God.
Dolly is survived by a son, Robert McClain, and wife Lynn Braskey McClain, of Daniels, WV; three grandchildren: Elizabeth McClain (Manny Santana), of Kalamazoo, MI, Caleb McClain, of St. Joseph, MI and Richard Tyler Underwood (Battine Batina), of Washington, DC; great-grandson Sebastian Santana; sister Lowella Morris (Roger), of Wilmington, DE; brother Norris Alford; of Tucson, AZ.; a niece, Sarah White, of Tucson, AZ.; a nephew John Alford, of Parkersburg; and her precious Furbaby 'Sassy.'
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Dr. Rod L. Taylor officiating.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
A private family burial will take place at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.