DON WAYNE JOHNSON 77, of Scott Depot, WV passed away on January 25, 2023 at home with his family after a long battle with Dementia and Parkinson's disease.
He was born to the late Willie H. and Mary Magdeline Cagle Johnson in Decatur AL. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles.
Don earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama, and this is where he would have said "Roll Tide!" He had a long career with Monsanto which then became Flexsys and after retiring, he went back to work for the WV Board of Professional Engineers. Following his last retirement, he could often be found working alongside his wife in her pottery studio and gardens.
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years: Hannah Sue; his children: Wayne Johnson of Georgia and Alecia Johnson of Scott Depot, WV; and his granddaughters: Brianna Manuel of Michigan and Gabrielle and Sophia Johnson both of Georgia.
The family will be Celebrating Don's Life at their family home, (6 Thoroughbred Road Scott Depot, WV 25560) Saturday February 11, 2023 from 1 until 5 p.m., and would like to invite their friends to stop in, visit, tell a story and enjoy each other.