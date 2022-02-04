Thank you for Reading.

Donald J. King
DONALD J. KING, 83, of Poca, WV passed away at Thomas Memorial Hospital on January 27, 2022.

He was retired from WV American Water, an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to garden and share the fruits of his labors with everyone around.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife: Dimmia King, parents: James and Virgie King; siblings: Myrtle Cruikshanks, Margaret Zitzelberger, Thomas King, Charles King, Josephine Lloyd, Faye Higginbothom, and Billy King.

Donald is survived by his daughter: Dawn (Seth) Hull; granddaughter: Finley Hull (She meant the world to her G-Pa); "Sons": Sammy and Paul Hughart and Bernie Hackett; and his sisters: Ruth Hawley and Doris Barr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Circle M Ranch (Laurel Moore) 5266 Poca River Rd. S Poca, WV 25159.

Funeral service for Donald will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Feburary 6, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield WV.

The family will receive visitors an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting his tribute on www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com

The family asks that visitors please wear a facial covering while attending.

Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213 is honored to handle the King familys arrangements.

