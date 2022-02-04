A wintry mix in the morning will transition to some snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
DONALD J. KING, 83, of Poca, WV passed away at Thomas Memorial Hospital on January 27, 2022.
He was retired from WV American Water, an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to garden and share the fruits of his labors with everyone around.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife: Dimmia King, parents: James and Virgie King; siblings: Myrtle Cruikshanks, Margaret Zitzelberger, Thomas King, Charles King, Josephine Lloyd, Faye Higginbothom, and Billy King.
Donald is survived by his daughter: Dawn (Seth) Hull; granddaughter: Finley Hull (She meant the world to her G-Pa); "Sons": Sammy and Paul Hughart and Bernie Hackett; and his sisters: Ruth Hawley and Doris Barr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Circle M Ranch (Laurel Moore) 5266 Poca River Rd. S Poca, WV 25159.
Funeral service for Donald will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Feburary 6, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield WV.
The family will receive visitors an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.