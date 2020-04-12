DONALD RAY SHIRKEY, 78, of South Charleston, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Born July 18, 1941, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Winfred and Anna Holley Shirkey. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Cody Sneed.
Donald was a former employee of Union Carbide and Charleston Janitorial. He also served his country with the United States Army.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Shirkey; daughter, Betty G. Haynes (Eddie) and her children, Danielle and Timothy Turley; sibings, Wanda Wilson, Carolyn and Walter Shirkey; sister-in-law, Linda Yates; three great - grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
