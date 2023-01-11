Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
DONNA JEAN WILLIAMS, 88 of Charleston, WV, passed away on January 4, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, husband James Burns Williams, brother: Olin Smith, and sisters: Edith Dempsey, Virginia Neff, and Nina Zornes.

