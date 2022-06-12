Chapman Funeral Home
DONNA LOUISE (SAMMS) SHORT 75, of Scott Depot, WV entered her Heavenly Home on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 20, 1946, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Erma Kinder Samms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny Samms and George Samms.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Gary E. Short. She was a loving mother to five wonderful sons, Kenneth (Missy) of Frazier's Bottom, Stevie (Shelley) of Winfield, Gary (Jennifer) of Winfield, Randy (Angel) of Eleanor, Billy (Kelli) of Clearwater, Fla., 14 wonderful grandchildren and 7 beautiful great grandchildren. Donna is also survived by siblings, William Samms, Deborah Faulkner and Anna Short.
To Donna, family was everything, she loved the Lord and her family. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
Donna was a member of North Charleston Baptist Church for 52 years while serving as the church secretary for 33 years. Donna leaves a legacy of love and compassion that has touched all of us.
Friends may visit the family Monday, June 13, 2022, 6 - 8 p.m., at North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Drive, Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral Services and a Celebration of her Life will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at North Charleston Baptist Church with Senior Pastor Dave Carney, Pastors John Jicka and Matt Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Memorial contributions can be made in Donna's name to: North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Drive, Charleston, WV 25387.