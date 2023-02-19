Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
DONNA RUTH (KEE) BELCHER 89, of Hurricane, WV passed away February 15, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital Charleston, WV.
She was born December 31, 1933 in Harmony, WV to the late Rolfe and Ruby Kee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Phyllis Gandee and Margaret Kee; and a brother: Grant Kee.
She was a homemaker and member of St. John United Methodist Church Scott Depot, WV.
Donna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ira L. Belcher; daughters: Kendra (Donald) Burch of Waldorf, MD and Trina (Clyde) Stover of Canal Winchester, OH; granddaughter: Kaylin Stover and her sister: Delores Birckhead of Accokeek, MD.
Funeral Service for Donna will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery Dunbar, WV.
Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial donations may be made in her name to: St. John United Methodist Church 4536 Teays Valley Road Scott Depot, WV 25560 or Kanawha Hospice 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West Charleston, WV 25387.
Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Belcher family arrangements.