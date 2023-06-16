Chapman Funeral Home
DONZIE RAY GILFILEN 88 of Hurricane, WV passed away on June 13, 2023 at CAMC General Division Charleston, WV.
He was born on April 11, 1935 to the late Charles C. and Erma V. Holley Gilfilen in Hurricane, WV.
In addition to his parents, Donzie was preceded in death by his son: Donnie R. Gilfilen; wife: Joyce J. Gilfilen; daughter in law: Kelli Gilfilen; sisters: Naoma Sowards, Opal Jones and Lenora Bumgarner; and his brothers: Arnold, Stanley, Carl, Jessie, Clyde and Harvey Gilfilen.
Donzie was known for his love of hunting, fishing, his Antique Red 1957 Chevy Truck and best known for his love of music. He spent many years playing Gospel and Bluegrass Music with various people and places in the community. He retired as a Supervisor from Union Carbide, was a lifelong Christian and member of Adda Baptist Church in Hurricane, WV.
Donzie is survived by his daughter: Diana and Roger Fugate of Fayetteville, WV; son: Tim and Becky Gilfilen of Hurricane, WV; daughter in-law: Susan Bennett Gilfilen; grandchildren: Daren Gilfilen, Elizabeth Gilfilen Harper, Jessica Shieler, Brad Fugate, Lindsay Gilfilen Thorner, Taylor Mullin and Ian Gilfilen; great grandchildren: Molly Thorner, Chloe Thorner, Lillie Shieler, Anthony Atkins, Austin Atkins, Andrew Atkins and Kaden Harper.
Funeral Service for Donzie will be 1 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV with Pastors Danny Gilfilen and Jerry Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park Hurricane, WV.
Friends may visit an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.