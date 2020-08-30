DOROTHY MARIE PERRY KINDER, of Scott Depot departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Mrs. Kinder was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many throughout her 98 years here on earth.
She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Frank; her parents, Luther and Ella Perry; sisters, Clara Mae Kinder and Freda Clay; brother, Luther Ray Perry; son, James Lee Kinder; and grandson, Philip Moran.
She was a faithful member of the Church of the Nazarene all of her married life, serving as a beloved Sunday school teacher for the young-married class for many years. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, and part-time bookkeeper for Charley Hall Construction. She enjoyed singing with her family and caring for others. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Ruth Trauffer (Rev. David) of Scott Depot, Mary Lint (Dick) of North Canton, OH, Carol Miley (Mike) of Dunbar, Betty LaLone (Gary) of North Canton, OH; sister, Bertha Huff of Peach Tree Corners, GA; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks for the care given to Mrs. Kinder over the years by Putnam County Aging Program and Hubbard Hospice House West, as well as Dr. Gregory Harrah, family physician, and all the faithful caregivers that allowed us to keep her in her home until the end: Alice, Davina, Donna, Marsha, Mary, Melissa, Monna, Tammy and Zohre.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will be laid to rest privately with her husband at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries (ncm.org).
