Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

DOROTHY MARIE PERRY KINDER, of Scott Depot departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will be laid to rest privately with her husband at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory in Hurricane is honored to serve the Kinder family.