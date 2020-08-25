DOROTHY MARIE PERRY KINDER, of Scott Depot departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will be laid to rest privately with her husband at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory in Hurricane is honored to serve the Kinder family.
