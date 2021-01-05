DOROTHY "DOT" PRITT SAMPLES, 83, passed away suddenly at home in Scott Depot on Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born in Ward, WV on October 17, 1937.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry C. Pritt, Sr. and Elizabeth Pritt, and her sister, Nancy Beckner.
Dot was a beloved woman whose sincerity was evident by all she met. She loved her family deeply and they her in return. She found true joy in connecting with the people around her, whether at church, local stores or the neighborhood. She cared deeply about others and showed it in the way she lived. Dot's love for children, and their love for her, was apparent to all who knew her. She was active in many churches over the years, most recently St. John United Methodist in Scott Depot, but also East Bank UMC, Bridgeport UMC and Broad St (Weston) UMC. She was employed over the years in many churches, Fireproof Products Inc., and the Kanawha County School System where she was a beloved coworker.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul Don Samples, her son, Paul Kevin Samples (Lisa), cherished grandchildren Megan Mikesell (Zane), Colleen Cole (Ethan), Geoffrey Samples (Katie), her great-grandsons, Levi and Sawyer Cole, and her siblings Jane Pritt Moore, Virginia Pritt, Linda Pritt, and Harry C. Pritt II.
A private service for family will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories and stories of Dot.
