DORSEL HODGES passed away peacefully at his home on October 28, 2021 with his wife Jane, his Son J.F. Hodges, and his dog Suchi by his side.
He was born in Putnam County on January 25th, 1941, the youngest son of the late Stephen Sr. and Marguerite Hodges. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerrel Hodges and a sister Wilma Leslie.
In addition to his wife and son, he is also survived by his oldest brother Stephen Hodges Jr. and baby sister Wanda Gibson, along with an extensive number of amazing nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.
He graduated from Hurricane High School and set out into the world of real estate construction and development as a young man. In his early years he worked with the Leslie side of the family, both locally and in the western US, honing his skills as an equipment operator, homebuilder, and business man. He returned home from the west in 1959 to start Hodges Homebuilders with his brother Stephen "Jr.". Following 2 successful decades of local home building and community development, Dorsel started his own company, Exclusive Home Designs, Ltd. With his wife Jane by his side. Exclusive Home Designs evolved over 30 years to create some of the most prestigious communities and residences in the Kanawha and Teays Valley areas.
Dorsel loved his family and friends and was an avid outdoors man who was fortunate enough to travel the world. He and Jane were married in Hawaii and enjoyed many trips to Europe, Mexico, Canada, South America and beyond. He loved camping, hunting and fishing with his son and nephews, and he loved spending time with children and animals at every opportunity. He was an easy light to find in any room as the children were always flocking to his side. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner at Beni Kedem Temple, and spent a lifetime giving back to their extraordinary hospital along with St. Jude and other worthy causes for children. His heart and mind were as big and beautiful as they come and he will be missed by all.
A special heartfelt thanks to his family, friends and employees for sharing in his grateful and well lived life.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate and/or the Shriner's Hospital, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Funeral service for Dorsel will be 2 p.m., Sunday October 31, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Pastor Bobby Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Lower Hodges Cemetery, Hurricane WV.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence or memory may do so on his tribute page at, www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Hodges family arrangements once again.