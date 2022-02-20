Chapman Funeral Home
DOUGLAS WILLIAM THACKER of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on January 20, 2022, after a long illness. He was born in Hurricane, West Virginia, on July 14, 1952, to Bernard W. and Helen D. Thacker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Nelson Thacker.
He attended Hurricane Schools for most of his primary education, but due to a family move during his senior year, graduated from Boyd County High School in Kentucky. During most of his career, he worked for commercial construction companies in Georgia, then retired as an Estimation Engineer from F.O. Day Company in Rockville, Maryland. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and spent many happy hours on the golf courses and waters in and around Washington, D.C.
Doug is survived by his sister, Barbara Holmes (and Maurice) of Alexandria, Virginia, sister, Melanie Estep of Hurricane, West Virginia, and brother, John of Hurricane, West Virginia. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Pastor Kevin Shull of Milton, West Virginia, grandsons Cole (and Lindsey) Shull of Milton, West Virginia, Caleb Shull of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Andrew Shull of Milton, West Virginia, as well as a great grandson, Brigham Shull, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Doug will be 1 p.m., Thursday February 24, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane WV.