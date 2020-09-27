Doyle E. McCallister

DOYLE EDWARD McCALLISTER, 81, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away with his wife at his side on September 22, 2020.
Mr. McCallister was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where he served as an usher. He retired from Midtown Dental Lab in 2006 with over 40 years as a dental lab technician. As part of a local CB club, he connected with friends all over the state, enjoyed listening to country music, working on clocks and pocket watches and reminiscing with friends. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who loved to tell stories and never met a stranger. His favorite thing was spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandson, Andy.
Mr. McCallister is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Judith Ann Mason McCallister, daughter, Melissa McCallister-Sizemore (Christopher), grandson, Andrew, and beloved sister, Nettie McIntosh.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be a private entombment at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.V., and a public memorial service to be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again.
Anyone wishing to leave the family an online condolence or memory may visit his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, West Virginia, 25526, is honored to handle Mr. McCallister's arrangements.