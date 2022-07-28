Dr. Jason Benjamin Flick

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
DR. JASON BENJAMIN "JAKE" FLICK, 47, of Hurricane, passed away on July 22, 2022.
He was born April 20, 1975 in Sharon, PA, to James and Pamla Flick of Somerset PA. He is also survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sarah Flick of Hurricane; children, Maxwell Flick and Molly Flick, both of Hurricane; sister, Amanda Watkins (Joseph) of Somerset PA; brother, Steven Flick (Kimberly) of Shankville PA; and many other extended family and friends.
Jake was a loving husband, father, brother and son. Jake dedicated his life to serving his country, enlisting in the US Navy, and working as a Clinical Psychologist in the VA Hospital. His motto was "God, Family and Country". He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, etc., and also loved tinkering with mechanical and electrical things. He loved and was proud of his children, and all their accomplishments.
A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor James Dennis officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle Dr. Flick's arrangements.