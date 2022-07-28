Thank you for Reading.

Dr. Jason Benjamin Flick
Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
DR. JASON BENJAMIN "JAKE" FLICK, 47, of Hurricane, passed away on July 22, 2022.

He was born April 20, 1975 in Sharon, PA, to James and Pamla Flick of Somerset PA. He is also survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sarah Flick of Hurricane; children, Maxwell Flick and Molly Flick, both of Hurricane; sister, Amanda Watkins (Joseph) of Somerset PA; brother, Steven Flick (Kimberly) of Shankville PA; and many other extended family and friends.

