Earl Hawley

EARL FREEMAN HAWLEY, 81, of Crown Hill, passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 8, 2021.
He was born a son to the late Elmer Freeman and Macel Irene Thomas Hawley on May 12, 1939.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Keith "Booger" and Albert Forrest Hawley.
Earl proudly served his country in the US Army and retired From FMC, Nitro after many years of service. Anyone that knew Earl, knew that he truly loved all aspects of his farm, especially his sawmill and running it.
Survived by his wife of 57 years: Bonnie Angelie Kerwood Hawley; sons: Earl F. Hawley Jr. of TN and Todd A. Hawley of Fishers Ridge; daughter: Angie and Mark Mallory of Nitro; sisters: Betty and Tommy Miller of Rock Branch and Lois and Junior Gibson of Point Pleasant; 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many many great friends.
In accordance with Earl's wishes, his body was donated to WVU Medical School.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Tina Bhatnagar at OSU James Cancer Center, Columbus OH who gave him 5 more great years.
