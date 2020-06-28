Edward Stamper Jr.

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

EDWARD STAMPER JR., 93, of Scott Depot, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home. Funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's Gazette-Mail. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is honored to serve the family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Ennis, Gloria - 2 p.m., Browns Chapel, St. Albans.

Garten, Carson - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Lathey, Stanley - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Proctor-Taylor, Debbie - 2 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.

Roberts, Connie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Smith, Joseph - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Steele, Helen - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.

Woodrum, Marceline - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.