EDWARD STAMPER, JR., 93, of Scott Depot passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 30, 1927 in Putney, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward, Sr. and Gladys Parker Stamper; his wife, Marilyn K. Stamper and his daughter, Melissa Dawn Stamper; two brothers and two sisters.
He was the founder and retired owner of Stamper Jewelry and served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He was also one of the founding fathers of Teays Valley Church of God, where he continued to worship. His family and his church were the two driving forces of his life.
Surviving are his children, Brenda Stamper, Stephen E. Stamper (Debbie), and Cathy Parsons (Harold) all of Scott Depot, Karen Billups (Mike) of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Bobby Baldwin, Ed Baldwin, Carl Baldwin, Stephen Stamper, Jr., Amanda Perry, Anthony Payne, Kelly Best, Jason Payne, H.L. Parsons, Todd Parsons, Nicole Beer, Melissa Gasparrini. Patrick Billups and Jennifer Clements; twenty-one great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Tuesday, June 30, at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, Rev. Dr. Arley Cravens and Rev. David Bowen officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. You may also visit Ed's tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to Hospice Care, Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, Rev. Dr. Arley Cravens and Rev. David Bowen for the compassion shown to our father.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Teays Valley Church of God, PO Box 270, Scott Depot, WV 25560 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Stamper family.