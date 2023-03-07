Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

ELDORA MARGARET NANCE, 90, of Hurricane, WV passed away at her home on March 3, 2023. She was a homemaker and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was born on June 25, 1932 to the late John Cline and Mary Lillian (Bowyer) Hern. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Benjamin Nance; son, John "Eddie" Nance; sister, Mary Lucille and son in-law, Daniel Thaxton.

Tags

Recommended for you