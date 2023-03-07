Chapman Funeral Home
ELDORA MARGARET NANCE, 90, of Hurricane, WV passed away at her home on March 3, 2023. She was a homemaker and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was born on June 25, 1932 to the late John Cline and Mary Lillian (Bowyer) Hern. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Benjamin Nance; son, John "Eddie" Nance; sister, Mary Lucille and son in-law, Daniel Thaxton.
Margaret is survived by her children: Sandra K. Thaxton of Teays Valley, James David (Stella) Nance of Hurricane and Virginia "Jenny" (Scott) Fizer of Hurricane; grandchildren: Leona (Brian) Jordan, Kenneth (Stephani) Nance, Katherine Clark, Cody Nance and Morgan Nance; great-grandchildren: Courtney (Brody) Golden, Samara Nance, Aleyah Nance, John Henry "Hank" Nance, Caroline Clark, Carsen Nance, Addilyn Nance, and Paisley Nance; as well as many other extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday March 8, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV with Pastor Larry Cooper officiating.
Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park Hurricane, WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to give special thanks to her loving caregivers: Lisa Taylor Elkins and Renee Burgess, as well as Kanawha Hospice and Nurse Angie Allowatt.