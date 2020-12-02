ELIZABETH BRAY OLDER, 65, of Cross Lanes passed away November 30, 2020.
Born July 16, 1955 in Charleston, she was the only child of the late O. Othor Older Jr. and Gladys Louise Bray Older.
She graduated from St. Catherine's High School in Richmond, Virginia and from West Virginia University with a Fine Arts Degree. Elizabeth retired from the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) as the Director of Professional Development. She helped many small businesses in West Virginia through her tenure with the SBDC. Following her retirement, Elizabeth enjoyed working at the Kanawha County Library, most recently at the Dunbar branch.
She is survived by the many people she helped over the years.
A private service will be held at she will be laid to rest beside her parents at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Society.
