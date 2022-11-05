Chapman Funeral Home
ELLEN ANNE DAVIS REED MARTIN, 96, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022 at home in the arms of her loving family.
Anne was preceded in death by her first husband of 53 years, W. Ross Reed, parents: Okey Davis and Mattie Boggs Davis of Clay County; brothers: Leonard Paul Davis of Perry, Ohio, and Okey Davis Jr., of Elyria, Ohio and second husband: Branty H. Martin of Charleston.
She was born in Webster County, then resided in Clay County and graduated from Clay High School in 1943. She became a registered radiology technician in 1945 and was employed by Dr.'s Peterson and Squire at Memorial Division Hospital (CAMC) until 1975. She was owner of Annedie Wigs and Beauty Equipment Wholesale since 1969. She served as President of the West Virginia Radiological Society in 1963, President of the West Virginia Gideon Auxiliary from 1989-1992 and a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston since 1993.
She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: Patrick & Opal Reed of Elkview, WV; daughter and son-in-law: Jan Hoover DiTrapano and Anthony DiTrapano of Hurricane, WV; son-in-law: Matt Hoover of Hurricane, WV; 5 grandchildren: Kasey Johnson (Travis) of Minneola, Florida, Chase Hoover of Hurricane, WV, Christopher Hoover of Hurricane, WV, Travis Reed (Jessica) of Elkview, WV and Brittany Cunningham (Travis) of Ohio and four great grandchildren: Maddox, Ashton, River, and Rileigh; sister: Francis Sutton of Clay County; and a niece: Sherry Ortiz (Jim) of WI.
Anne's Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Sunday November 6, 2022 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1607 Bigley Ave., Charleston, WV with Pastor Jesse Waggoner, Rev. Charles V. Williams and Rev. Kyle Key officiating. There will also be a Graveside Service following at Mount Herman Church, Gandeeville WV.