GALE HUMPHREYS, 77, of Winfield, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Cabell - Huntington Hospital following a recent diagnosis of cancer. True to his life, he left quickly and naturally.
Born April 13, 1943, in Sissonville, Gale was preceded in death by his wife and high school sweetheart, Brenda Humphreys. Following Brenda's passing in 1990, Gale was lucky to find companionship with Florence Rinick Hopp, who also has passed.
Gale was a retired welder with Mountaineer Gas for a number of years. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He was also an avid bowler and was one of the original "Screwballs." He enjoyed his time on the lanes weekly. He served his country with the United States Army.
Surviving are his children, Cyndi Humphreys (Jamie Nidy) of Elkview, Mic Humphreys of Winfield and Sara Gibson (Lee) of Winfield; grandchildren, Maranda (Matt), Chance, Jessica and Kemma, as well as his best friend of over 60 years, John Coffman of Deltona, FL.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Social distancing and the wearing of masks are required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice in Gale's memory.
