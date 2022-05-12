ERNEST M. "BUTCH" TAYLOR JR., 79, of Scott Depot, passed away on April 19, 2022.
He was born on September 29, 1942 to the late Ernest M. Taylor and Grace Andrews Taylor in Youngstown Ohio.
He graduated Conneaut High School in 1960. After serving honorably in the U.S. Air Force, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Florida State University. He accepted a job with the U.S.D.A. in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he also earned a Master of Science Degree from the University of Wyoming. He spent 20 years in the Wyoming Air National Guard and retired after 30 years as a Soil Scientist. In 2007, he moved to WV to be closer to his nephew Mike and his family, as well as his "adopted" Wells family, who he had much love and respect for. He did make it clear that he would miss his neighbors and family from Neal Ave., and his good friend Gerald Schuman, who he worked and played with for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and serving his community and church where he was generous with his time and money. He was also known to enjoy dining out and all who knew or met him would agree that he loved sharing a meal with friends and family. Even if he did flirt with the waitresses! His greatest joy came from spending time with his great nieces and nephew. The real reason he moved back east. Everyone he met all have a "Butch" story.
He was preceded in death by his brother Gilbert M. Taylor.
He is survived by his brother Jeffrey S. Taylor of Conneaut, OH, his nephews, Mike (Stacy) Taylor of Winfield, WV, Doug Taylor and Matt Taylor of Conneaut, OH, Nathan Taylor of Painesville, OH, nieces, Sarah Lucas and Kalli Taylor of Conneaut, OH.
Butch would like to thank the wonderful staff of Bellaire at Devonshire for their friendships and great care over the last few years. Butch loved and appreciated his church family and especially Pastor Sonny Williams of Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Special thanks to Kanawha Hospice for their care during his last days.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., on Sunday May 15 at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Charles V. Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene or charity of your choice.
The services will be live cast on church Facebook and Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene YouTube page.
