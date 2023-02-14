Chapman Funeral Home
EUGENE GLENN ANDERSON, 90, of Hurricane, WV formerly of Winfield, passed away on February 9, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV.
He was born on May 6, 1932 to the late Jerome W. "Shorty" and Mae Aeiker Anderson in Winfield, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Jane Anderson, brothers: JW "Bud", John G., William P., and Dr. Robert A. Anderson; and sisters: Maxine A. Roberts and Helen M. Mitchell.
Gene was a 1950 graduate of Winfield High School where he played football, then proudly served in the US Army then graduated from Marshall University in 1953. To say that he was a "Die Hard Big Green" fan for both Winfield and Marshall Athletics and football would be a big understatement! He had season tickets for both football teams and watched them closely.
While attending MU he was active in the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and he graduated with a BS in Education, Masters of Art, Counseling and Guidance in 1963. Gene was a Lifelong Educator in Putnam County starting as a teacher in Winfield (where he grew up), then moving to Administration where he served as the Principal for Buffalo High School, George Washington Jr. High School and lastly ending at Winfield Middle School for the majority of his career and having the Football field named in his honor upon his retirement in 1998. During his summers, he often worked at Holiday Park in Winfield with his brother Bob who ran the park.
Gene was a 50 year plus member at Kanawha Valley Lodge #36 A.F. & A.M., Buffalo; was also a 32nd degree member at Beni Kedem Shriner and Valley of Huntington Scottish Rite.
He loved to travel and go on vacation with his family, Myrtle Beach held a special place for Gene. He was a loving husband and father who dedicated his time to his family. Eugene and Mary Jane were married on August 6, 1960.
He is survived his daughter, Kelly R. Anderson of Hurricane, his cats: Lula Bell and Weezie, and a host of Nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Kelly would like to Thank St. Mary's Medical Center, St. Mary's Home Health, Buffalo High School faculty and staff, Buffalo High Cheerleaders, Patricia Brewer and Debbie Honaker-Ross for their excellent care and support during this difficult time.