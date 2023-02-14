Thank you for Reading.

Eugene Glenn Anderson
EUGENE GLENN ANDERSON, 90, of Hurricane, WV formerly of Winfield, passed away on February 9, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV.

He was born on May 6, 1932 to the late Jerome W. "Shorty" and Mae Aeiker Anderson in Winfield, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Jane Anderson, brothers: JW "Bud", John G., William P., and Dr. Robert A. Anderson; and sisters: Maxine A. Roberts and Helen M. Mitchell.

