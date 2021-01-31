Evelyn E. Craigo

EVELYN E. "MAMAW DEANIE" CRAIGO, 76, of Red House, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at home.
Born March 1, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Ul and Lillian Williams Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jackie P. Craigo; her daughter, Doretta McClanahan; her grandson, Jacob Legg; sister, Violet Parkins; brother, Bill Gibson.
Deanie was a retired school secretary with Putnam County Schools. She was a member of Grandview Baptist Church and loved gardening, canning and crafting. She enjoyed the Christmas season as well as traveling and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Malinda Legg (Rick) of Red House and their children, Heather, Nathan "Bubba" (Courtney) and Kendra Legg; Randall "Crockett" Craigo of Red House (Michele) and their daughter, Cassie Stotts (Chad); David "Doodle" Craigo (Tanna) of Given and their children, Ashley, Alex and Aidden; son-in-law, Billy McClanahan of Red House and his and Doretta's children, Matthew (Roberta), Evan and Isaac; Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Colton, Lil and Isaiah Stotts. And her sisters, Wanda Harrison of Black Betsy and Bonnie Cabell (John) of Confidence.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Pastors Woody Willard and Scott Casto officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Although the family welcomes your attendance at these services, we also understand if you are uncomfortable attending. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and encourage all to visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories and offer condolences.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Craigo family.