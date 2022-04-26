Evelyn Parsons

Chapman Funeral Home
EVELYN L. PARSONS WARNER of Hurricane, WV passed away on April 22, 2022 at home with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Londus and Iva Parsons, her husband, Lee A. Warner, grandson, Matthew Warner, sister, Thelma Smith and brother, Lee Parsons.
Evelyn was a member of Forest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane, Red Hat Society, The United Methodist Women, and a member of OES #116, Hurricane WV. She was an avid quilter, loved baseball, was very active in her church and loved vacationing with her family.
She is survived by her loving family, children: Charles Warner of Hurricane, James Warner (Mary Ann) of Milton, and Jan Ramey (Robert) of Hurricane; grandchildren: Samuel Warner, Curtis Warner, Kim Davidson, Jamie Warner, Eryn Legg, Reese Ramey and Rylee Ramey, 10 great grandchildren and a great great grandson, and a sister, Ruth Bishop of Hurricane, as well as many cousins and extended family members.
Funeral Service for Evelyn will be 12 noon Thursday, April 28, 2022 Forest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane, WV with Rev. Dr. Joe Kenaston officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans, WV.
Friends may visit the family, 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane and an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave, Hurricane, WV 25526.
