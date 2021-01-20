Faye Deloris Turley

FAYE DELORIS WILLARD TURLEY, 83, of Scott Depot departed for her heavenly home on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
She was born to Paul Marshall and Una Wears Willard on November 24, 1937. Faye married Charles Edward Turley on June 29, 1957. Together for 63 years, they shared two sons, Terry (wife, Sandy) of Hurricane and Dana of Atlanta, Georgia. They had the joy of three grandchildren, Scott of Kailua, Hawaii, Beth (husband, James) of Cornelius, NC, and Lauren (fianc , Angelo) of Cornelius, NC. They were blessed with four great-grandsons, Harrison, Enzo, Ellis, and Easton. Faye, a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother adored doting on her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandsons.
Faye is also survived by four brothers, Brian (wife, Joan), Paul (wife, Lola), Blaine (wife, Linda), Wayne (wife, Ona), one sister, Sharon (late husband, Mel) Pennington along with a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Faye was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Vance and Kent Willard.
Faye's life was a testament of devotion to her family, to God, and her joy of singing. She loved singing in her church choir and previous quartets. Earlier on, she had the great privilege to serve as a Sunday school teacher. Faye was also a part of the Women's Missionary Society. Her trip to Israel and the Holy Land was one of the highlights of her divine faith.
Faye is deeply loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Thank you goes out to the staff of Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston for their care, kindness, and support during such a difficult time.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service ate the church. Masks are required and social-distancing guidelines will be respected at all services. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 5387.
