FLEM ALBERT O'DELL, 85, of St. Albans WV passed away on December 18, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston WV.
Flem was born to the late Guy and June O'Dell on August 7, 1935 in Richwood WV.
He proudly served his country in the US Army, retired from the Kanawha Charleston Health Department where he had over 48 years of service and was an active member of Bible Center Church, Charleston WV.
Surviving him are his loving wife of 56 years, Helen, sons: Craig O'Dell (Wendi) of Scott Depot and David O'Dell (Angie) of Barboursville, his sister Jill Loker of St. Albans, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There was a private family service.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may visit his tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV is honored to have served Mr. O'Dell's family.