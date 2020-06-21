Forest "Jake" Sturgeon

FOREST D. "JAKE" STURGEON, 86, of Winfield, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Helen Gladys Gibson Sturgeon; sister, Fern Sturgeon.
Jake owned and operated his own business, Sturgeon Welding, for many years and was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane. He proudly served his country and state as a member of the West Virginia National Guard for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Hazel "Midge" Shaffer Sturgeon; children, Marcia L. Fewell (Rob) of Winfield, Dale Sturgeon of St. Marys; sister, Norma Clark (Charlie) of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Brian Sturgeon (Samantha) of St. Marys, Whitney Harris (Andy) of Hurricane; great-grandchildren, Madison, Reagan and Carter Sturgeon.
He was laid to rest privately at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
