FRANCES ELLEN (FRAME) MATHEWS, 79, of Barboursville, WV passed away on August 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2021 at OneLife Church, 318 Thompson Rd., Culloden. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday at the church, Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Rd., Hurricane is honored to serve the Mathews family.
