FRANCES A. SHOWALTER, 80 of Winfield went to be with her loving husband on June 24, 2021. Fran was a homemaker most of her life, she loved to bowl and play bingo. Fran was a strong woman who positively affected everyone she met. Her grandchildren were the sparkle of her eye. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lenora Carrow, husband Jay Showalter and son Steve Hurley. Fran leaves behind 4 daughters, Paty (Scott) Jewett of OH, Debbie (Charlie) Winter of Winfield, Sandy Johnson of Huntington and Beth (Buddy) of Dunbar, as well as 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A special thank to our moms caregivers who she loved, Amber, McKayla and Emily. Graveside service for Fran will be 2 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House WV with Pastor David Roach officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30 until 1:30pm Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield WV. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so at her tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com Chapman Funeral Home 12,848 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213 is honored to handle the Showalter's arrangements again.
