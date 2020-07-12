Frances Sue Flowers

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

FRANCES SUE FLOWERS, 66, of Poca, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held at Noon Friday, July 17, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, we will be following all mandated State guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Flowers family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.

Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.