FRANCES SUE FLOWERS, 66, of Poca, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held at Noon Friday, July 17, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, we will be following all mandated State guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Flowers family.
Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020
Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.
Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.