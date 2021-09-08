Chapman Funeral Home
FRANCIS HAROLD CLODFELTER, JR., 61, of Scott Depot passed at his home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was a carpenter for SOMAC Construction for many years. Francis was a sports enthusiast but Nascar was his favorite.
Left to cherish Francis' memory is his loving wife, Cyndi; step children, Katie Ashby, Danny Ashby (Kaitlynn), Joseph Drumheller (Jaque); grandchildren, Josey and Jonas Drumheller, and Zander Ashby; sister, Billie Jo Stewart; nieces, Tonya Duclos, Ashley Green, Kristina Orene Powell; nephews, James Lee Harrison, Jr. and Michael Harold Harrison, Daniel Green, Brandon Green, and Judson Perkinson; seven great nieces; three great nephews; and special friends, Matt Bennington, Toby Somerville, Mike Strope, and Joe Glen, who were like brothers to him. Francis is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Rhea Clodfelter, Sr.; sisters, Lorena Mae Perkinson and Sharon Kay Stahl.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Valley Hospice care nurses and staff: Megan, Kimmie, Andrea, and Heather for their excellent care and compassion they showed for Francis and his family.
Funeral service will be private. You may visit Francis' tribute page to leave condolences. Chapman Funeral Home in honored to serve the Clodfelter family.
