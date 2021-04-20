FRANKIE CAROLINE CECIL HANCOCK McCLELLAN went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Frankie accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 13 years at a community revival. She did not follow in Baptism until 1976 by Rev. Mickey Wick at Judson Baptist Church where she attended regularly and served in the ABWM, Bible School, Sunday School Teacher, cemetery committee, sang in the choir and prayer circle chain.
She was born December 10, 1941 to Frank and Annie Cecil in Christiansburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her parent; two sisters, Anne Moore and Dorotha Epperly; her first husband of 26 years, Charles Hancock and second husband of 2 1/2 years, Howard McClellan.
Frankie is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Hancock of Winfield, his children, Matthew, Megan, Charlie Rose and Ramsie; son, William Hancock (Catrina) of LaGrange, KY and their children, Jacob, Sydney, Tate, Parker and Emma.
Frankie loved her family and their vacations to celebrate high school graduations. Her back porch was a place she spent many hours praying, reading and enjoying the birds. She spent her time, energy and resources on other people and was known for writing cards to anyone needing encouragement, especially young people who were away from home for the first time in college or the military. Frankie spent countless hours taking friends to appointments and the grocery store and always took them to their favorite place to eat on the way home. Her life is an example of how to treat others.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Audrey Boley and Juanita Barker for all of the kindness shown to Frankie.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21 at Judson Baptist Church, 1400 Bills Creek Road, Winfield with Pastor Sam Gassaway officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Masks are required for all services and social distancing guidelines will be observed. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org / donate) one of the charities Frankie supported.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve Frankie and her family.