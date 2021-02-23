FRANKLIN DELANO FANNIN, 84, of Scott Depot WV passed away Saturday Feburary 20, 2021 from complications of Covid 19.
He was born to Harry and Ada Fannin on Sept. 17, 1936 in Ashland KY, he was the 13th of 13 children and the only son.
Frank was retired from Century Aluminum, Ravenswood WV.
He really enjoyed music and some of his favorite lyrics are: Go Rest High on that Mountain, Son your Work on Earth is Done, Go to Heaven a Shoutin', Love for the Father and the Son.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 20 years, Melanie Fannin; his daughters: Barbara Sutherland (Tom) of Hollywood SC, Rebecca McClelland of Panama City Beach FL, Debra Monday (Steve) of South Charleston WV; his stepsons: Anthony Smith (Heather) of High Point NC, Matthew Smith (Sarah) of Scott Depot WV; his sister: Lillian Patterson of Huntington WV; grandchildren: Josh Sutherland, Justin Sutherland, Trey Sutherland, Jamie O'Dell, Candace Walker, Wesley Walker, Haleigh Monday, and Ashton Trexler; eight great grandchildren, his special feline buddy: "Mackey" and his sister "Jackie"; his great friend and sidekick Joe Holstein (Tonya).
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robinson and Dr. Mike at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
And then one day, We all cross that river, And fight life's final war with pain, And then, as Death gives way to victory, I'll see the light of glory and I know he reigns, Because he lives I can face tomorrow, Because he lives all fear is gone, Because I know, I know he holds the future, And life is worth living because he lives.
There will be no services at this time.
Anyone wishing to leave a memory may do so by visiting his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
