FREDERICK PAUL CARNEY, age 83, of Hurricane, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, after a long illness. Memorial service will be at Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot, on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., A complete obituary will publish in Thursday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Carney family.
